Tourists, crew rescued in the Galapagos after boat sinks

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Authorities in Ecuador say a boat with 15 tourists and 10 crew members caught fire and sank off the Galapagos Islands, but all aboard were rescued. The Ecuadorian navy says a nearby vessel carried out the rescue after the distressed Cormorant I reported a fire in the engine room. The boat sank around 7 a.m. Wednesday. Port authorities say people aboard the boat were from the United States, Canada and Ecuador. The navy says they are being taken to Puerto Ayora on Santa Cruz Island for medical care. The Galapagos National Park in a statement says the diesel carried by the boat was consumed by the fire.