Unauthorized video of Jesse Williams onstage prompts outrage

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Video of a naked Jesse Williams captured onstage in a shower scene from a Broadway play has been posted online, prompting an outcry from the producers and the union that represents actors and stage managers. Williams is starring in a revival of “Take Me Out,” Richard Greenberg’s exploration of what happens when a Major League Baseball superstar comes out as gay, tracing the way it unsettles the team and unleashes toxic prejudices. Williams earned a Tony Award nomination Monday as the superstar. Second Stage Theater, which is producing the revival, has been using special locked pouches for all audience cellphones.