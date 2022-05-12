2 arrested after 1 killed, 16 hurt at outdoor Dallas concert

DALLAS (AP) — Police say two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one person and injured 16 others at an outdoor concert in Dallas last month. Dallas police say a 25-year-old and 26-year-old were arrested Wednesday. In addition to 15 people wounded by gunfire, a woman suffered a non-gun-related injury. Jail records show the 25-year-old faces a charge of deadly conduct while the 26-year-old faces a charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm. Both remained in jail Thursday. Bond was set at $1,500 for Calhoun and $15,000 for Givens. Jail records don’t list attorneys for either.