2 inmates found dead in same unit at jail in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say two inmates have been found dead in the same unit of a local jail in South Carolina. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says the Greenville County jail inmates were found unconscious by employees around 4 p.m. Thursday. Paramedics pronounced them dead inside the jail. Autopsies are planned for Friday. The coroner’s office didn’t release any additional information including whether there was any sign of trauma or the names of the inmates or the charges they faced. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office runs the jail and hadn’t released any information on the deaths Thursday night.