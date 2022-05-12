Allies of Marcos Jr. set to dominate Philippine Congress

By JIM GOMEZ

Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Allies of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the presumptive next president of the Philippines, appear set to dominate both chambers of Congress, alarming activists after the late dictator son’s apparent election victory restored his family to the seat of power. Ongoing counts from Monday’s vote show they’re set to capture most of the 300-seat House of Representatives and half of the 24-seat Senate that was up for election. Their family members and siblings have been also proclaimed winners in local posts, reflecting the strong grip of political dynasties on the Southeast Asian democracy despite a constitutional prohibition that was never enforced. A left-wing lawmaker says the outnumbered opposition bloc has no choice but to press the fight for good governance and accountability.