Biden meeting with mayors, police chiefs on Friday

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is meeting Friday with mayors, police chiefs and local public officials to discuss how cities are using funds from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on policing and public safety programs. A White House official insisted on anonymity to provide details of the meeting. The 2021 relief package included $350 billion for state, local and tribal governments. That money could go to police departments. Following the deaths of several Black Americans by law enforcement officials, some Democrats and civil rights activists have urged cutting police budgets. Republican lawmakers have criticized Biden amid rising violent crime. The president says he believes the police need the money.