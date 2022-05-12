Judge suspended for hitting someone while a child watched

ENGLISH, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court has imposed an interim suspension on a southern Indiana judge arrested on a felony for hitting someone while a child watched. The high court acted Thursday against Circuit Judge Sabrina Bell of Crawford County after it received a “Notice of Criminal Charges and Request for Suspension” from the Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications. The interim suspension with pay was effective immediately. Indiana State Police arrested Bell on Thursday on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old. The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Crawford County on April 12. Police didn’t say who Bell battered.