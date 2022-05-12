Kim Jong Un lookalike disrupts Australian election campaign

Associated Press

SYDNEY (AP) — A man impersonating North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Friday disrupted the Australian election campaign when he burst into an event that Prime Minister Scott Morrison was attending with lawmaker Gladys Liu. The impersonator, who later identified himself by the stage name Howard X, said Liu was the “communist candidate” for Australia. An aide to Morrison told the impersonator he’d have to leave and that it was the most offensive thing he’d ever seen in a campaign. The stunt appeared to have been orchestrated in part by a friend of the impersonator, longshot Queensland State senate candidate Drew Pavlou.