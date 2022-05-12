Man freed in competency mix up arrested again in SC killings

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A man charged with killing two South Carolina sisters 12 years ago but who disappeared out of the legal system after he was found incompetent to stand trial has been arrested in Colorado. An attorney for the sisters’ family, Lori Murray, says 43-year-Joseph Brand was taken into custody Thursday. A South Carolina sheriff’s statement confirmed the arrest, saying Brand was taken into custody in Pueblo, Colorado. Court records show Brand was found incompetent to stand trial on two murder charges in 2012 and sent off to a state hospital for treatment. If his mental condition improved, he was supposed to return to jail and await trial. Instead, Brand showed up free in Kingstree some months ago.