Missouri lawmakers adopt US House districts with GOP edge

By DAVID A. LIEB

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Legislature has approved new congressional districts that are expected to continue Republicans’ edge in upcoming elections. The 22-11 vote Thursday night by the Senate ended a stalemate that had dominated the legislative session. The bill now goes to Gov. Mike Parson to become law. After approving the bill, the Senate adjourned for the session session — cutting off work on all other bills. Missouri and New Hampshire are the only states that had not at least enacted a congressional redistricting plan based on the 2020 census. Several other states had their plans overturned by courts for improperly favoring either Democrats or Republicans.