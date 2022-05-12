UN: Ukraine war is `child rights crisis’ with school attacks

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. children’s agency says the war in Ukraine is a “child rights crisis” where education is under attack, nearly 100 youngsters have been killed in just the last month, and millions more have been forced to flee their homes. Omar Abdi is UNICEF’s deputy executive director. He told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday that children are paying “an unconscionably high price” in the war, with 239 confirmed killed and 355 injured since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. He added that the actual numbers are much higher. Abdi says the attacks must stop, saying children’s futures “hang in the balance.”