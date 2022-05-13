38 rescued, 11 dead as US searches waters near Puerto Rico

By DÁNICA COTO

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — At least 38 people have been rescued and 11 bodies found as the U.S. Coast Guard scours the open waters northwest of Puerto Rico via boat, plane and helicopter in a bid to find more survivors after a boat carrying suspected migrants capsized. The group was first spotted Thursday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Rescue efforts were concentrated in an area more than 11 miles (18 kilometers) north of an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico. It was not immediately clear how many people were in the boat. At least eight Haitian nationals have been hospitalized.