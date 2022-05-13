Biden reaffirms Jordan’s role overseeing Temple Mount

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is reaffirming his administration’s support for Jordan’s long-running role as the custodian of Muslim holy sites at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Biden met Friday with King Abdullah II at the White House. The meeting comes after several rounds of clashes in recent weeks at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the third holiest site for Muslims. It is built on a hilltop that is the holiest site for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount. The White House said in a statement following the meeting that Biden reiterated “the need to preserve the historic status quo” at the Temple Mount.