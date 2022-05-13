German police investigate possible terrorism in knife attack

VIENNA (AP) — Authorities say police have arrested an Iraqi-born man and are investigating a possible Islamic extremist motive after five passengers were wounded with a knife on a regional train in western Germany. The train was traveling near the western city of Aachen on Friday morning when a man began attacking fellow passengers, state interior minister Herbert Reul said Friday, according to the news agency dpa. A police officer who happened to be among the passengers overpowered the 31-year-old suspect with the help of two other passengers, state police confirmed. Police confirmed the injured were being treated at local hospitals and that none of them was in critical condition.