Germany: Over 300 far-right extremists at security agencies

VIENNA (AP) — Germany’s government says it has identified more than 300 employees of national and state military, police and security agencies with links to far-right extremists or similar movements. The Federal Ministry of the Interior analyzed 860 cases of possible extremist activity from July 2018 to July 2021, analyzed. Federal-level security agencies accounted for 176 of the investigated cases, and 684 were at the state level. Among the activities and actions examined were memberships in or support for extremist organizations, posts on social media, participation in far-right extremist events, and membership in related chat groups. The analysis confirmed links to right-wing extremism or movements with a similar ideology in 38% of all the reviewed cases.