Hugo Chavez’s ex-nurse-turned treasurer extradited to US

By CODY JACKSON and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON

Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Venezuelan woman who was the late President Hugo Chávez’s nurse and later the nation’s treasurer has been extradited from Spain to the U.S. to face money-laundering charges. Federal prosecutors in South Florida are accusing Claudia Díaz of taking bribes from a billionaire media mogul to greenlight lucrative currency transactions when she served as treasurer a decade ago. Díaz is being held in a South Florida jail. She appeared before Judge William Matthewman in a federal courthouse in West Palm Beach on Friday.