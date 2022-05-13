Hungary’s military finds mission in life for abused dog

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s military has found a new mission in life for a talented dog who was rescued from abusive owners. The 2-year-old Belgian shepherd named Logan was recruited to serve in counterterrorism operations for an elite bomb squad. Logan is undergoing intensive training as an explosive detection dog for the Hungarian Defense Forces. Logan is trained at a bomb disposal unit’s garrison on the Danube River in the capital, Budapest, to recognize the smell of 25 different explosive substances. He will use that expertise in counterterrorism operations. But his new role as a bomb sniffer came only after an early life full of hardships. He was rescued from abuse and inhumane conditions in 2021 before being taken in by Hungary’s military.