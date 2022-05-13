Kashmiri Hindus protest killing of minority community member

By AIJAZ HUSSAIN

Associated Press

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Hindus in Indian-controlled Kashmir have staged protests a day after assailants shot and killed a government employee from the minority community. Police blamed anti-India rebels for the killing of the employee inside an office complex. On Friday, scores of the region’s minority Hindus, also known as Pandits, took to the streets in at least three places and blocked roads to demand that his killers be brought to justice. They blamed India’s ruling Hindu nationalist party for inaction. Rebel attacks in the 1990s had led to the departure of most Kashmiri Hindus who identify with India’s rule. But many have since returned as part of a government resettlement plan to provide them with jobs and housing, triggering tensions with the majority Muslim population.