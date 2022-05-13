Man pleads not guilty to NYC subway train shooting

By TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A man charged with shooting up a New York City subway train last month in an attack that wounded 10 people has pleaded not guilty to terrorism and other charges. Frank James entered the plea Friday in federal court in Brooklyn. He’s charged with committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system and discharging a firearm during a violent crime. Both counts carry a maximum sentence of life in prison. A lawyer representing James at the time of his arrest cautioned not to rush to judgment.