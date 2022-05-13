Police arrest 2 after building fire kills 27 in New Delhi

By SHONAL GANGULY

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police in India have arrested two owners of a company that manufactures and sells security cameras after a massive fire reportedly started in their office in a four-story commercial building in the Indian capital, killing 27 people and injuring 12 others. The police registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and a criminal conspiracy that is punishable with life imprisonment or 10 years in jail. At least 50 people were rescued from the building, which contains mainly shops. Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents. In 2019, a fire caused by an electrical short circuit engulfed a building in New Delhi and killed 43 people.