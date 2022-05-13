Protesters demand arrest of former Sri Lankan PM over attack

By KRISHAN FRANCIS

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Protesters attacked earlier this week by supporters of Sri Lanka’s government are demanding that the newly appointed prime minister arrest his predecessor for allegedly instigating the attack against them as they called for his resignation. A group of protesters was camped Friday outside the residence of new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was appointed Thursday by the president in a bid to hold onto power and quell the island nation’s political and economic crisis. For months, Sri Lankans have had to wait in long lines to purchase scarce essentials such as medicine, fuel and food because of a severe foreign currency shortage. The president’s brother resigned as prime minister on Monday after the attack on the protesters triggered a wave of violence across the country.