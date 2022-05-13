Report: Missile attack kills 10 Syrian soldiers in the north

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state-run media and an opposition monitor say 10 Syrian soldiers were killed in a missile attack in the country’s north. SANA says the missile targeted a military bus in the western countryside of Aleppo, in the Anjara area, early on Friday. The report also says that nine soldiers were wounded in the attack, one of the deadliest since a truce deal was reached more than two years ago. It wasn’t immediately clear who was behind the attack. The region is dominated by the al-Qaida-linked militant group, Hayaat Tahrir al-Sham.