Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 7:15 AM

Severe storms blamed for 2 deaths in South Dakota, Minnesota

KTVZ

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest, where officials said another round of severe weather during a stormy week left two more people dead. Authorities say a grain bin fell onto a car Thursday in Minnesota and killed a passenger, while a person died in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as a result of severe weather. Winds gusted Thursday above 100 mph in parts of South Dakota, where a nursing home and school were damaged. Earlier in the week, severe weather hit Minnesota, where a storm-chasing meteorologist from Mexico City died Wednesday in a car crash. More storms were forecast for Friday from the Upper Great Lakes to the southern Great Plains that could bring damaging winds and hail.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content