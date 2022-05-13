Slain Al Jazeera journalist to be laid to rest in Jerusalem

By JOSEPH KRAUSS

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Palestinians are expected to attend the funeral in Jerusalem of an Al Jazeera journalist who witnesses say was shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank. Recent days have seen an outpouring of grief from across the Arab world over the death of Shireen Abu Akleh. The on-air correspondent spent a quarter century covering the harsh realities of life under Israeli military rule. Large crowds are expected to attend her funeral Friday amid a heightened Israeli police presence. The Palestinian Authority has refused Israeli calls for a joint investigation, saying it will carry out its own probe. Neither side is likely to accept the other’s conclusions.