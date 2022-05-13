Woman named sexton of historic Boston church for 1st time

BOSTON (AP) — A woman has been named sexton of Boston’s historic Old North Church for the first time in its nearly 300-year history. And even though she works mostly behind the scenes, 32-year-old Chelsea Millsap may just have the most important job at the site. Her tasks include caring for and maintaining the parish buildings and equipment. One of her first tasks will be managing the renovation and restoration of the crypt, where more than 1,100 people have been laid to rest. Millsap is a former firefighter from the Detroit area with experience in fire prevention, security technology and project management and traces her ancestry to the Pilgrims.