Atlanta will bid for 2024 Democratic nominating convention

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta is submitting a formal bid to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention. Mayor Andre Dickens made the announcement Friday to Democrats holding their annual state party dinner in the city. It could be another step toward the center of American politics for Georgia. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s bid for reelection and Democrat Stacey Abrams’ second run for governor are already among the top races of 2022. Atlanta has hosted only one previous party convention. Democrats met in the city in 1988 to nominate Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis for president. Democrats are deciding among eight cities. Republicans are choosing between Milwaukee and Nashville, Tennessee, for their 2024 gathering.