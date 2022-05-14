Filmmaker: Officials arrest Iran movie industry workers

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An award-wining Iranian filmmaker says authorities have raided the offices and homes of several filmmakers and other industry professionals and arrested some of them. Mohammad Rasoulof made the announcement in a statement signed by dozens of movie industry professionals on his Instagram account late Saturday. He said security forces made some arrests and confiscated film production equipment during raids conducted in recent days. The statement condemned the actions and called them “illegal.” In a separate Instagram post, Rasoulof identified two of the detained filmmakers as Firouzeh Khosravani and Mina Keshavarz. Rasoulof was not targeted in the recent raids.