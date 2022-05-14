Islamic State claims attack that killed 5 troops in Egypt

CAIRO (AP) — An Islamic State affiliate in Egypt has claimed responsibility for an attack that killed at least five troops in the restive part of Sinai Peninsula. The extremist group announced its claim of Wednesday’s attack in a statement carried by its Aamaq news agency. The authenticity of the statement could not be verified but it was released on Telegram as similar claims have been in the past. The militants ambushed a border guard checkpoint west of the Mediterranean city of Rafah, that borders the Gaza Strip. It was the second militant attack in less than a week.