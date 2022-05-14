Israel police to investigate conduct at journalist funeral

By JOSEF FEDERMAN

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police have decided to investigate the conduct of officers who attacked the funeral of a slain Al Jazeera journalist, causing mourners to briefly drop the casket during the ceremony in Jerusalem. Police beat pallbearers with batons at the start of the funeral procession on Friday of Shireen Abu Akleh, who witnesses say was killed by Israeli troops Wednesday during a raid in the occupied West Bank. On Saturday, the police said their commissioner has instructed an investigation that would be concluded in the coming days. The shocking scenes at the funeral, and the death of the 51-year-old Palestinian-American journalist, drew worldwide condemnation and calls for investigations, including from the United States and the United Nations.