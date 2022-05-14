Minnesota GOP reconvenes to back candidate for governor

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Republicans have reconvened to endorse a candidate to challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, a day after delegates picked political outsider Jim Schultz to try to unseat Attorney General Keith Ellison. The 2,200 delegates have to complete their work by a 6 p.m. Saturday deadline for vacating the Rochester Mayo Civic Center. But the relatively fast and smooth electronic voting process Friday appeared to reduce the chances of running out of time and leaving without an endorsement. Dr. Scott Jensen, a vaccine skeptic and former state senator; former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka; and business executive Kendall Qualls were among the top candidates.