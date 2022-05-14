Mired in crises, Lebanese begin voting for new parliament

By BASSEM MROUE

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — Polls have opened in Lebanon for the election of a new parliament. The voting is taking place against the backdrop of a devastating economic meltdown that has plunged the majority of the nation into poverty. A new crop of candidates from the 2019 protest movement is running against the country’s entrenched ruling class that is blamed for the collapse, hoping to unseat them. But they are divided and lack the money, experience and other advantages held by traditional political rulers. People began casting their ballots shortly after the polls opened under the watchful eye of security forces that have fanned out across the country. Sunday’s vote is the first since Lebanon’s implosion started in October 2019.