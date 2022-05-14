Palestinian man dies of head wound from Jerusalem violence

JERUSALEM (AP) — A 21-year-old Palestinian man has died from a head wound sustained last month after Israeli police fired rubber bullets at stone-throwing Palestinian demonstrators at Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site. Israel’s Hadassah hospital announced the death early Saturday, saying only that Waleed Shareef had died weeks after being hospitalized with severe head injuries. His family confirmed the death. Shareef was injured on April 22 in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound. Amateur video shows he fell on his face immediately after Israeli forces fired toward a group of Palestinian demonstrators. His family says he was hit by an Israeli sponge-tipped bullet. Israeli authorities have suggested he died from head injuries suffered when he hit his head on the ground.