Police: 3 hurt after crowds rush exit at Las Vegas festival

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a music festival in Las Vegas has resumed after a “security incident” temporarily halted performances on Saturday. Las Vegas police said in a statement that three people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries after crowds at the Lovers & Friends Festival rushed from the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Police said a large group of attendees fled the venue after gunfire was reportedly heard at about 10 p.m. Police said in a statement that there was no evidence of a shooting. The two-day festival, which began Saturday, features several R&B and rap artists, including Usher, Ludacris and Ne-Yo.