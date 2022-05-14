Some Shanghai businesses to reopen Monday, officials say

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Shanghai officials say they will allow some businesses to reopen Monday, even while it remains unclear whether residents will be able to leave their homes. Those businesses include supermarkets, agricultural markets and restaurants. City residents are waiting cautiously to see how the new measures will actually play out. Although the city’s official total lockdown began at the end of March, many have been stuck in their homes for longer. Shanghai officials have previously said the city of 25 million people would reopen in a limited way, only for restrictions to return even as cases wane.