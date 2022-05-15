16-year-old boy fatally shot near Chicago tourist attraction

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities in Chicago say a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near “The Bean” in Millennium Park on Saturday. The Chicago Police Department say the boy was shot in the chest at about 7:30 p.m. near the popular tourist attraction. He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police have not yet identified the boy. Authorities say at least two suspects were taken in for questioning and at least two weapons were recovered. An investigation is ongoing. Police did not provide any additional information. Police cleared and closed the park following the shooting. It is unclear when it will reopen.