Eurovision win in hand, Ukraine band releases new war video

By NICOLE WINFIELD and PAOLO SANTALUCIA

Associated Press

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra has released a new music video, hours after its hit “Stefania” led it to victory in the Eurovision Song Contest. The video features scenes of war-ravaged Ukraine and women in combat gear in a sign that the annual song contest has taken on ever more political tones. Ukraine pulled ahead of Britain in the grand final after the votes from some of the estimated 200 million viewers from 40 participating countries were tallied. Russia was barred from the contest this year after its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, a move organizers said was meant to keep politics out of the contest that promotes diversity and friendship among nations. But politics nevertheless entered into the fray.