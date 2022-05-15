EXPLAINER: What do we know about John Fetterman’s diagnosis?

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and top Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman is recovering from a stroke he said was caused by a heart condition called atrial fibrillation. His campaign said in a statement Sunday that he’s on his way to a “full recovery.” The 52-year-old Fetterman said that his campaign and his candidacy continues while he remains hospitalized in Lancaster. The Associated Press explains what happened to Fetterman, more about his diagnosis, the future of his campaign and care and what causes atrial fibrillation.