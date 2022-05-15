Fetterman, Pa. Democrat running for Senate, suffered stroke

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat running for U.S. Senate, has suffered a stroke but is on his way to a “full recovery. That’s according to a statement from the campaign on Sunday. The campaign said Fetterman wasn’t feeling well Friday and went to the hospital. But in the statement, Fetterman says “the good news is I’m feeling much better, and the doctors tell me I didn’t suffer any cognitive damage.” The news come just days ahead of Tuesdays primary, where Fetterman is considered the leading candidate in the four-person Democratic field.