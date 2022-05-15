North Korea reports 8 deaths as Kim laments virus response

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Monday reported eight new deaths and 392,920 more people with fever symptoms amid a growing COVID-19 outbreak as leader Kim Jong Un blasted officials over delays in medicine deliveries and ordered his military to get involved in the pandemic response in the country’s capital, Pyongyang. The North’s emergency anti-virus headquarters said more than 1.2 million people fell ill amid a rapid spread of fever since late April and about 564,860 are currently under quarantine. The eight new deaths reported in the 24 hours through 6 p.m. Sunday brought its death toll to 50. State media didn’t specify how many of the fever cases and deaths were confirmed as COVID-19 infections.