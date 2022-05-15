Palestinian gunman dies days after clash with Israeli troops

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — An Israeli hospital says a Palestinian gunman has died after being critically wounded in clashes with Israeli troops. The gunman who died Sunday was the brother of a prominent Palestinian militant who tunneled out of an Israeli jail last year, sparking a massive manhunt that ended five days later with his capture. Israel has been carrying out raids in the West Bank for weeks following a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis that have killed nearly 20 people. More than 30 Palestinians have been killed, most of them involved in attacks or clashes with the military. A well-known Al Jazeera journalist was killed during one of those raids.