Pope rallies from knee pain to proclaim 10 new saints

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has created 10 new saints, rallying from knee pain that had forced him to use a wheelchair. Francis stood for a long period at the start of Sunday’s ceremony to greet priests concelebrating the Mass, and hobbled onto the altar. There, he proclaimed the six men and four women saints, including a Dutch priest-journalist who was killed by the Nazis. Francis has been complaining of strained ligaments in his right knee for months. Sunday’s ceremony was evidence that Francis is able to still walk but appears to be taking it as easy as possible to let the ligaments heal before an intense period of travel starting in July to Africa and Canada.