Saudi King Salman leaves hospital after week-long stay

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabian King Salman has been discharged from the hospital and was seen slowly walking with the aid of a cane. The 86-year-old monarch’s health is closely watched as he wields absolute power in the country, which is one of the world’s biggest oil producers. His designated successor and 36-year-old son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is already overseeing and managing the country’s day-to-day affairs. The royal court released a brief video and photos Sunday evening of the monarch leaving King Faisal Specialist Hospital in the city of Jiddah a week after state media reported he had been admitted.