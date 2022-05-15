World leaders descend on UAE to pay respects to late ruler

By ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An array of presidents and prime ministers were descending on the United Arab Emirates from around the world to pay their respects to the federation’s late ruler and greet his successor, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The visits that continued on Sunday were a vivid sign of Abu Dhabi’s influence in Western and Arab capitals. The first Western leader to jet to the oil-rich capital of Abu Dhabi was French President Emmanuel Macron. He met Sunday with Sheikh Mohammed to pay tribute to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the country’s long-ailing ruler who died on Friday at the age of 73. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was expected to arrive later Sunday.