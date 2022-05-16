Bus drivers demanding 10% pay hike strike in Iranian capital

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Media reports say bus drivers in Tehran went on strike on two major bus lines to demand a 10% wage increase, causing hours of delays in public transportation in the Iranian capital. The semiofficial Mehr news agency said Mayor Ali Reza Zakani appeared with the drivers and promised to address their problems. The Sharq daily said the strike on two major north-south routes led to the disruption of traffic in many bus stations in the city. Witnesses said many of the bus passengers resorted to the subway, leading to overcrowding at some stations. Tehran has dozens of major bus lines.