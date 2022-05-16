Chilean filmmaker sentenced to five years for sexual abuse

SANTIAGO (AP) — Chilean filmmaker Nicolás López has been sentenced to five years in prison for sexual abuse against two actresses. The sentence announced Monday coincided with what was requested by prosecutors after a court found López guilty at the end of April. In that verdict, the court absolved López of rape charges because judges determined there was not enough proof. López is one of Chile’s highest-profile filmmakers and he has insisted he is innocent of any wrongdoing. His lawyers asked for a far lesser punishment, saying he should receive two sentences of 61 days each that would not require time behind bars. The prosecution alleged López “took advantage of work meetings to attack” victims, using his position to commit the crimes that took place between 2004 and 2016.