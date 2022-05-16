Coast Guard ends search after rescuing 38 near Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it has suspended the search for potential survivors of a capsized boat after finding 11 bodies and rescuing 38 migrants. The vessel had carried an estimated 60 to 75 passengers. Crews scoured the waters north of the uninhabited island of Desecheo, west of Puerto Rico, for four days. All 11 victims were Haitian women, and 36 of the 38 survivors were Haitians. The remaining two were from the Dominican Republic. Rescue efforts that ended late Sunday began on Thursday after a U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter spotted the capsized boat.