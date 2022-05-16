Greece: Man, believed homeless, crushed in ‘robot dumpster’

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Authorities in northern Greece say a man has been killed in an automated dumpster after opening the bin and looking inside, apparently in search of food. Police said the unidentified man, believed to be homeless and aged around 40, was trapped in the bin and crushed to death when the compactor mechanism was activated. The incident occurred Monday in the northeastern Greek port city of Alexandroupolis, some 800 kilometers (500 miles) northeast of Athens.