Greek court convicts helicopter pilot of UK wife’s killing

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek helicopter pilot has been convicted of killing his British-Greek wife in their home on the outskirts of Athens and trying to mislead police for weeks by claiming she was killed by intruders in a brutal house invasion. An Athens court has found Babis Anagnostopoulos, 34, guilty of the murder of Caroline Crouch, 20, in May 2021 as the couple’s months-old daughter slept in the house. Sentencing was expected later Monday. After abandoning the house invasion scenario, Anagnostopoulos claimed that Crouch died following an altercation over the infant’s care. Prosecutors argued that he intentionally suffocated her while she was asleep.