In Buffalo, Biden to confront the racism he’s vowed to fight

By CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are traveling to Buffalo on Tuesday to show solidarity with the community after a white supremacist targeted Black people at a supermarket. It’s the deadliest racist attack since he took office last year, and it’s another manifestation of the bigotry that he vowed to confront while running for president. Biden says it was the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia — and President Donald Trump’s ambivalent reaction — that drove him to run against him. He still frequently talks about what he calls the “battle for the soul of America,” but there are signs that many of the same racist ideas are echoing through American politics.