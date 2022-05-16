Mali withdraws soldiers from regional counterterrorism force

By BABA AHMED

Associated Press

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s ruling junta says it will withdraw from the regional counterterrorism force known as the G5 Sahel. The regional force — which also includes soldiers from Niger, Mauritania, Burkina Faso and Chad — was created in 2014 and actually deployed troops in 2017. The rotating presidency of the force was to return to Mali in February 2022 when a conference was scheduled in the capital, Bamako. Mali’s government says objections by other G5 Sahel members to its leadership prevented it from taking the lead of the regional force and brought it to withdraw from the group. Mali has between 400 to 600 soldiers in the G5 Sahel force in Malian territory.